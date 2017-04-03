Gibraltar chief minister rejects any talk of war, but says Spain's behavior is 'abominable'

"If we re-run the Brexit referendum, given the way the council has behaved and other European partners have behaved in allowing Spain to get this just into the draft I think they would be hard pressed to get a better result here than they did in Sunderland," Picardo told CNBC, referring to Sunderland's strong support for Brexit.

However, officials in Brussels have told the Guardian, the EU will not back down in its support for Spain over Gibraltar in Brexit negotiations.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Theresa May called the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to say that she will fully include the peninsula in the Brexit process.

"She reiterated our long-standing position that the UK remains steadfastly committed to our support for Gibraltar, its people, and its economy. The Prime Minister said we will never enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another state against their freely and democratically expressed wishes, nor will we ever enter into a process of sovereignty negotiations with which Gibraltar is not content," Downing street said in a statement.

