Nasdaq reaches fresh all-time intraday high as Wall Street braces for data-packed week

U.S. equities traded mostly higher on Monday — the first trading day of the month and quarter — as investors braced for a week filled with key economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 20 points, with UnitedHealth contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 held just above breakeven, with helath care outperforming and utilities lagging. The Nasdaq composite hit a new all-time intraday high as shares of Apple traded near record levels.

The ISM manufacturing index read for March hit 57.2, topping estimates but slipping from the previous month's level. Construction spending rose 0.8 percent in February to its highest level in nearly 11 years. Monthly auto sales numbers will also be released throughout the day.

"A lot of focus will be towards some key economic numbers that can very much set the tone for the trading action of this week," said Naeem Aslam, chief market strategist at Think Markets.

Other data set for release this week include minutes from the Federal Reserve's previous meeting and March's jobs report.

Wall Street also prepared itself for a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and Friday. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade and North Korea, among other subjects.