One reason for the pay differential, which increases with age, is how men and women sort into occupations and industries with varying earnings potential.

Among the country's highest-paying jobs, women are substantially underrepresented nearly across the board, according to a new report by LinkedIn. Even when comparing the sexes with the same job title at the same company and using similar education and experience, the gap persists. The networking site analyzed the gender breakdown among the top 100 highest paying jobs in America based on its own salary data.