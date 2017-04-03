Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon helped break a 108-year championship drought last year when his team clinched the 2016 World Series over the Cleveland Indians.

This year, Maddon has a new challenge: Winning back-to-back titles, which no team has done since the New York Yankees took home their third straight championship in 2000.

It's a tall order, but Maddon is sure of one thing: Despite his team's historic 2016 win, they aren't going to be getting comfortable anytime soon. "This year, I want our guys to be uncomfortable," he tells David Axelrod on The Axe Files podcast.