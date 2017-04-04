13 places where you can score free food

You never need an excuse to eat ice cream. But if you were craving one, look no further than Ben and Jerry's Free Cone Day.

Stop by any Ben and Jerry's scoop shop location between noon and 8:00 p.m. on April 4 for a free scoop of any flavor, a deal the company puts on annually. Free Cone Day originally started back in 1979 to celebrate the ice cream shop's first year in business, and it's been a favorite tradition ever since.

Because there are few greater joys in life than free food, CNBC rounded up 12 other places where you can score even more freebies all year. Mark your calendar accordingly.

Baskin Robbins: Sign up for Baskin Robbin's Birthday Club and commemorate becoming another year older with a free cone.

Chick-fil-A: Don your best cow-themed attire for Chick-fil-A's annual Cow Appreciation Day and receive a free entree in return. Chick-fil-A hasn't announced the official 2017 date yet, but look out for it around the second week of July.

Dairy Queen: You know you love DQ Blizzards. Make it official by signing up for the chain's Blizzard Fan Club. You'll immediately receive a two-for-one coupon, as well as surprise treats on your birthday and anniversary of joining.

Dunkin' Donuts: National Donut Day might not be as official a holiday as Thanksgiving, but it's one day where it's easy to know what you're grateful for. Dunkin' Donuts typically offers a deal to commemorate the occasion: Last year, the store handed out free donuts with the purchase of any beverage. Check out what they're up to this year on June 2.

IHOP: Every year, the International House of Pancakes declares a "National Pancake Day," where customers can enjoy a short stack on the house. In return, IHOP asks for a donation to one of their charitable partners. National Pancake Day already passed for 2017 on March 7, but watch out for it to come around again next spring.

Insomnia Cookies: Stop by Insomnia Cookies on National Cookie Day, December 4, for a free cookie with any purchase. Pretty sweet.