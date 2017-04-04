17 things high-performing leaders do

Foundations: The processes you plan in advance, which become the basis by which you manage

Here are a few things that I consider critical to producing a high performing team:

1. Develop the company playbook:

"Why do we exist?" and "How do we get there?" are more than existential debates. You can't bake the cake if you don't know the ingredients.

2. Plan & lead strategic offsites:

Aim for once a quarter, but the rhythm is often dictated by major forks in the road, and when there are additions (or subtractions) on the team. People come and go, teams change, and a good offsite can recrystallize the group.

3. Measure spend on a weekly basis:

"We have 14 months of cash remaining," hides a basic fact: every single decision impacts how long you exist. Clarifying to, "we have 56 weeks of cash to go, and next week will be 55" trains the individual to act with great consideration.

4. Individual management and mentorship:

Even when you chat dozens of times a day, weekly one-on-ones suss out the real dirt. Stay connected, help individuals know where to focus, and unblock anything standing in their way.

5. Generate culture:

Culture doesn't happen on its own, it needs to be constantly massaged, managed and maintained. Set and discuss values early and often; make sure there's something unique, freaky or fun — and most importantly, teach the entire team to be accountable to one another.

Constants: Your personal unfair advantages you deliver every day.

Putting these on paper reminds me every day what I have to do tomorrow:

6. Sell something:

Opening deals is fun, but closing deals is thrilling. And, no company starves when there are clients around.

7. Network with Amazon / Alexa:

Gotta kiss the ring. Especially when the hand it's on can feed you — or crush you.

8. Connect with current investors:

You cannot "get it and forget it." These people have a vested interest in your outcome; more importantly the good ones will cheer-lead when you're too far down — and tell you the truth when you're too far up.

9. Raise capital:

You. Yes, You. You are raising capital right now. You just didn't know it yet.