4 ways the March Madness champions can teach you to win at work

The 2017 March Madness championship wrapped up Monday night with North Carolina triumphing over Gonzaga, 71-65.
As millions of viewers watched and dissected each play, and with millions wagered in office brackets, it's easy to forget that these were college students vying for glory for their universities and not NBA stars playing for millions. In many respects, these student athletes are leaders for their universities on one of sport's biggest stages.
CNBC spoke with Jeff Janssen, who runs North Carolina's Janssen Sports Leadership Center, to discuss the qualities that make for a March Madness championship team.
Janssen, who has a background in sports psychology, estimates that his programs have helped over 26,000 athletes via the 20 leadership academies he runs across the country in the last 13 years.