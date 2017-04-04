    ×

    After-hours buzz: NVDA, PNRA & more

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 22, 2017.
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

    Shares of Panera skyrocketed more than 13 percent during after hours following reports of a possible sale. According to Bloomberg, JAB Holding, which acquired Keurig and Krispy Kreme, is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire the restaurant chain.

    A. Schulman shares spiked more than 6 percent during extended trading following a slight second quarter earnings beat. The global plastics supplier reported earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $569 million while analysts expected earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $581 million, according to Reuters consensus estimates.

    Shares of Nvidia continued to fall during after-hours, dipping 1 percent after falling 7 percent earlier in the day after Pacific Crest lowered its rating to "underweight" after saying a survey of the chipmaker's customers indicating that earnings will fall below expectations this year. The analyst also noted that demand for Nvidia's graphics cards has gone "from bad to worse."

