Amazon to tap into UK business-to-business market with new service, stretching beyond its traditional consumer base

Amazon seeks to enter into the multibillion-pound U.K. business-to-business (B2B) market by launching a new service, which sells office supplies, industrial tools and laboratory supplies to companies, expanding well beyond its consumer retail market to attract businesses.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Bill Burkland, head of Amazon Business U.K., said the service will be available for small, medium, and large firms, offering business features which range "from reporting and analytics to spending limits and purchasing workflow approvals".

"Whether you are a sole trader, a buyer in a mid-size company or a chief procurement officer in a large multi-national organization, Amazon Business has the products and capabilities to serve your needs," he said.

The U.K. online market for B2B sales was valued at £96.5 billion ($120 billion) for 2015 by the Officer for National Statistics.

Amazon Business will offer more than 100 million products, including free delivery on orders above £30, pricing free of Value Added Tax (an indirect tax on goods and services), and in-depth analytics to allow purchasing managers to track how much they spend on their account.