Apple is building 'completely rethought Mac Pro,' new iMacs and Apple displays

The Mac Pro isn't dead.

Apple is reportedly building a new "modular" version of its high-end desktop computer, closely watched tech blog Daring Fireball's John Gruber said Tuesday. The Mac Pro hasn't been updated since December 2013, leaving most pundits to believe that Apple had ditched the machine in favor of its iMac and MacBook families.

Gruber said Apple's new Mac Pro will be designed in such a way that will allow Apple to update it frequently. That suggests the current design of the computer, which looks a bit like a small trash can, might have been one reason why Apple hasn't been able to update the computer in three years.

The report said Apple will update the computers next year and will also launch Apple-branded displays that will complement the new machines. Apple partnered with LG to launch LG UltraFine 4K displays this year, which ultimately received poor user feedback and ran into technical issues with Wi-Fi networks. A move to Apple-branded displays will likely be appreciated by the company's fanbase.

If you're looking for something new from Apple a bit sooner, the company is also reportedly gearing up to launch new iMacs — its all-in-one systems — sometime this year.

Read the full report at Daring Fireball.