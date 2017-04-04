Asian shares were in positive territory on Wednesday morning, amid concerns over North Korea's latest ballistic missile test which landed in the Sea of Japan.

The U.S. military and South Korea's Yonhap reported that the reclusive North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile from a land-based facility, ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders on Thursday and Friday.

A senior White House official said Tuesday evening U.S. time that the meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen as the first step in a "results-oriented relationship" and that the U.S. president wants fair economic ties. The official added that Trump sees North Korea as a test for the U.S.-Chinese relationship.

The ASX 200 was trading up 0.25 percent in early trade, supported by the materials sub-index, which jumped 1.05 percent.

Japan's benchmark index opened up 0.48 percent.

Toshiba has appealed to its creditors for a new loan, and offered a stake in its memory chip unit as collateral, Reuters reported.

Its semiconductor business is currently in the process of being split off, after the Japanese conglomerate reported a multi-billion dollar loss in its U.S. nuclear power plant construction subsidiary. Shares of Toshiba were up 0.82 percent.

South Korea's Kospi was nearly flat, amid geopolitical concerns in the Korean peninsula.