Boeing, Lockheed seen as frontrunners for Air Force's $16 billion next-generation trainer jet

The decision on who will build the Air Force's next-generation jet trainer is not expected until later this year but pressure may have already eased on Boeing to score a must win against its rival Lockheed Martin.

The two defense giants are the likely front-runners in the roughly $16 billion competition known as the T-X Trainer. The winning team will get an order for 350 jets to replace the Air Force's aging T-38 trainers that have been around since the 1960s.

"It would be an important win for Boeing given that it does not have the F-35 and it didn't win the bomber program for the B-21," said Jonathan Root, an analyst at Moody's in New York.

Last year, Boeing's tactical aircraft division suffered a setback when the government rejected the company's protest of Northrop Grumman winning the B-21, an advanced long-range strike bomber deal valued at more than $80 billion.

Yet some analysts who earlier this year saw the competition as a "must-win" for Boeing now believe the pressure may have moderated since the Chicago-based defense contractor may be close to securing more orders on its F/A-18 fighters.

"The pressure has been alleviated some because it looks like the F-18 is going to get a little bit of a resurgence here," said Richard Safran, a defense analyst at Buckingham Research in New York. He noted that recent reports have indicated that the government may do an additional buy of an upgraded F/A-18 so that would provide a boost for Boeing's tactical aircraft business.

Even so, Boeing and its bid partner, Swedish aerospace manufacturer Saab, may need to absorb the development costs on the company's so-called clean-sheet version of the trainer aircraft. In contrast, Lockheed's entry in the competition is the T-50A in partnership with South Korea's Korea Aerospace Industries and uses a platform based off the existing T-50 Golden Eagle, a legacy plane introduced more than a decade ago.

Overall, there are at least five separate bids in the T-X Trainer competition.

Analysts estimate the Boeing team already has spent $1 billion to $3 billion on development costs associated with its new trainer.