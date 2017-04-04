Cadbury in Easter egg row after Church of England accuses it of ‘airbrushing faith’

Speaking to ITV News this morning Prime Minister May said: "I think the stance they've taken is absolutely ridiculous and I don't know what they're thinking about.

"Easter's very important. It's important to me, it's a very important festival for the Christian faith for millions across the world.

"So I think what the National Trust is doing is frankly just ridiculous."

Her comments follow an accusation from the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, that Cadbury has removed "Easter" from its Easter egg hunt.

"To drop Easter from Cadbury's Easter Egg Hunt in my book is tantamount to spitting on the grave of Cadbury," he said in an emailed statement. The Archbishop called founder John Cadbury, along with confectionery business owners Joseph Rowntree and Joseph Fry, the "trinity of chocolate," and a spokesperson for the Church of England added in an emailed statement:

"Alongside the Rowntrees and Frys, the Cadburys were motivated by their Christian faith to be champions of social reform. The connection between faith-based motivation and business was very clear for them.

"They stood out in their commitment to those they employed investing in the lives of their workers in building parks, leisure facilities and providing pensions.

"Their faith and their work were inseparable. This marketing campaign not only does a disservice to the Cadburys but also highlights the folly in airbrushing faith from Easter."