Cadbury in Easter egg row after Church of England accuses it of ‘airbrushing faith’

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized a charity for allegedly downplaying references to Easter for seasonal egg hunts as being "absolutely ridiculous."
The National Trust, which works to preserve landscapes and buildings in the U.K., has a partnership with Mondelez-owned Cadbury to run chocolate Easter egg hunts on its land. A logo promoting the events features a white rabbit and purple egg with the words "Join the Cadbury egg hunt," and a website states: "Join us over the Easter holidays to run through muddy woodlands, around mystical lakes and along nature trails on a Cadbury Egg Hunt."
But this year Cadbury has been accused by a senior member of the Church of England of dropping "Easter" from communication about the egg hunts, something the National Trust and Cadbury have denied.