Caterpillar to rally 30% on construction equipment turnaround, Goldman Sachs says

Investors should buy Caterpillar because the company will report earnings this year significantly above Wall Street expectations, according to Goldman Sachs, which reiterated its buy rating on the equipment manufacturer and added the company to its Americas conviction buy list.



"Construction machinery demand is in the early stages of recovery, with significant scope for inventory restock," analyst Jerry Revich wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "A modest construction recovery in key regions, compounded by normalization in machinery share of capex should drive strong demand growth off of historically low levels."