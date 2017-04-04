Cramer: Here's how many cars Elon Musk's Tesla needs to sell to justify its sky-high stock price

Let's not look at Tesla in a vacuum: Cramer 2 Hours Ago | 03:08

Elon Musk's Telsa needs to produce a lot more cars to justify its sky-high stock price, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

"Is Telsa overvalued? If they make 500,000 cars, no," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

The Silicon Valley carmaker's stock hit a record high Monday, moving its market capitalization past Ford, after the company reported strong first-quarter vehicle deliveries.

On Tuesday, the company's stock went above $300 a share for the first time ever.

Tesla said it delivered just more than 25,000 vehicles in the first quarter. That's a 69 percent increase from last year and edging past Goldman Sachs' forecast of 23,500 vehicles.

The carmaker is on track to meet or beat expectations for the first half of 2017, according to analysts, as it moves closer to beginning production on its Model 3 Sedan later this year.

"Telsa is a loved car, and people buy the stock, Cramer said.

Shortly after the news Monday, Walt Mossberg, executive editor and columnist at The Verge, tweeted that he admired the luxury electric car company but said, "stock market valuations don't reflect reality."

Musk fired back in a tweet, saying "Tesla is absurdly overvalued if based on the past, but that's irrelevant. A stock price represents risk-adjusted future cash flows."