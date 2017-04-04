Cramer: Here's the investing lesson you should glean from missing a buy   

Jim Cramer knows the feeling of regret in investing all too well, and he has noticed it often comes hand in hand with discipline.

While discipline can help investors stay out of trouble when the market panics or corrects, it can also drive them away from opportunities that could have made them money.

"You have to be willing to say you missed it. Yesterday when Panera Bread was screaming higher on takeover rumors, I got a tweet that said I should've ... held onto Panera for the charitable trust. No kidding," the "Mad Money" host said. "You think I didn't feel that way?"

The key thing to remember in situations like these is to manage your regret, which can mislead you in your next trade if you let it consume you.

