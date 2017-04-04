    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Some profit-taking won't hurt you with this gaming play

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Penn National Gaming: "You've got a really good gain there. The stock is up 34 percent for the year, you know, and I think there's nothing the matter with schnitzeling a little. Take some off, let the rest run. Don't forget Wynn is my favorite in that group, but MGM has come down a lot and seems to have bottomed."

    KeyCorp: "Here's the problem with Key. A lot of people feel if we don't get two rate increases, the stock's going to go down. That just says more grist for the mill. I want to buy more Key. I think Key is terrific."

    TherapeuticsMD Inc.: "They just had some great Phase 3 data for the vasomotor. I think that they should come back on because [those were] really some terrific numbers. It bucked the trend for biotech."

