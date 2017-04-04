Unlike with flexible spending accounts, where you have to use most of your tax-deferred money each year or you lose it, people with HSAs can invest their money after they reach a certain threshold. The typical minimum investment level is $1,000, but it depends on your HSA provider.

A triple-tax-advantaged investment account doesn't come free. HSAs must be paired with a high-deductible health plan. That means you'll have to pay a deductible of at least $1,300 for individual coverage and $2,600 for families in plans this year. The maximum annual out-of-pocket costs for these plans are $6,550 for individuals and $13,100 for families.

Provisions of the failed American Health Care Act would have nearly doubled the contribution limits for HSAs to match the annual deductible and out-of-pocket expenses under a high-deductible health plan.

Even without the higher contributions limits, health savings accounts have grown to an estimated $37 billion in assets and 20 million accounts at the end of last year and reached $41 billion in assets during January, according to Devenir, an HSA consulting firm in Minneapolis.

Given the momentum, Devenir forecasts assets in the accounts could reach more than $53 billion by 2018, a 30 percent increase from 2017. (See chart below.)