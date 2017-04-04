Don't see Trump rally ending any time in the immediate future, expert says

While some investors may be concerned about market valuations and whether President Donald Trump can get his agenda enacted, expert Oliver Pursche doesn't see an end for the rally just yet.

"We continue to invest. We continue with our thesis that it's going to be somewhat of a bell curve of a market. And we don't see the Trump rally, as it's been called, ending any time in the immediate future," the CEO of Bruderman Brothers said in an interview with "Closing Bell" on Tuesday.

While first-quarter earnings will be critical, Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's resignation is probably bullish for stocks. Plus, there is still the expectation that the Trump administration will be able to pass some type of regulatory and tax reform.

"So on an all-on basis, with earnings expected to grow by 10 percent year over year, we think that the environment is still very well poised for well-managed, strong-balance sheet companies," he noted.

That said, his year-end target on the S&P 500 is 2,300, which it has already passed. He is anticipating it to go back down before rallying again — which he said is a normal cycle at this stage in a bull market.

While stocks ran up after Trump's victory in November, they are about 1.5 percent off its highs. On Tuesday, U.S. stocks ended mostly flat.

Kenny Polcari, director at O'Neil Securities, said the recent pullback isn't any reason to panic.

"What you're going to see is as there's more discussion, then you're going to see it start to affect how investors perceive market value at the moment," he told "Closing Bell."

Barry James, president of James Advantage Funds, believes the market rally is built on "shaky foundation."

"You've got a lot of margin debt today. You've got a lot of people buying passive. And we see the market as turned upside down, where the cheap stocks aren't doing as well as the expensive ones and the poor earnings stocks are doing better than the good earnings stocks."

He believes the market is currently in a "pit stop" and it remains to be seen if there will be a "massive overhaul" or a "quick refuel and go again."

