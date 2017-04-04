European markets set to open mostly lower as traders eye Trump-Xi meeting

Markets in Europe are expected to open mostly lower Tuesday as investors focus on an upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 7 points at 7,299; the German DAX is set to begin 4 points lower at 12,267 and the CAC 40 is expected to begin start 2 points lower at 5,086.

Investors seem to be taking a cautious approach ahead of the U.S.-China summit later this week after Trump said the meeting would be a "difficult one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits." This has boosted the search for safe havens.

In Europe, political uncertainty is also playing a role. On Tuesday, a U.K. parliamentary committee asked Prime Minister Theresa May to prove that a "no (Brexit) deal is better than a bad deal" by presenting an economic assessment of leaving the EU without a deal. The same committee wants the government to publish its contingency plans in case it doesn't strike a deal with the EU within the two-year deadline.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Spanish lender Banco Popular is stepping down. Pedro Larena made the announcement Monday, saying it was down to personal reasons. Earlier in the day, the bank had announced that internal audits showed the need for some adjustment in previous accounts, though the adjustments do not affect the statements in a "significant" way.