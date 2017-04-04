How gambling software helped one amateur make $1300 in 12 days

Topping off an online gambling account at Bovada with $120, Justin was ready to start placing wagers. After placing about ten bets a day with an average wager of $40, early wins started piling up, along with the cash in his account.
"I'd wake up and actually open my laptop first thing and see what the data was looking like," he says. "On a regular day, [I'd spend] an hour and a half to two hours looking at data throughout the day."
By the time 64 teams were whittled down to 16, Justin was up over $1,000 and starting to look at betting on other sports. First came the NBA. Then came golf, and then Korean, Turkish and Japanese B.League basketball games.
At times, when he was out to dinner with his girlfriend, his mind wandered from conversation to game scores, he says.