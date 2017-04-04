How Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other top execs are helping close the pay gap

In the United States, women are paid about 20% less than men. According to the American Association of University Women, at this rate, national pay equity will not be achieved until 2152.

Earnings ratios vary state to state and student debt has been contributing to the lack of progress. Statistically, the pay gap is even worse for women of color. Black women make 37 percent less and Hispanic women are paid 46 percent less than whites.

Ratios vary by industry as well, and tech has progress to make. According to an evaluation by Hired, female candidates in the field are offered an average of four percent less than their male counterparts, and "63 percent of the time women receive lower salary offers than men for the same job at the same company."

Equal Pay Day aims to raise awareness of this issue. To commemorate it, and to help solve the underlying problem, here are what some top tech leaders are doing.

1) Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook and founder of Lean In

In honor of Equal Pay Day, Sandberg launched the #20percentCounts campaign via her organization Lean In, which also partnered with other companies to offer 20 percent discounts and raise awareness through social media. Companies participating include LUNA, Lyft and P&G.

"Equal pay is essential to the goal of gender equality," Sandberg says in a news release about the campaign. "This issue speaks to how we value women's labor, knowledge, time, training, and so much more. In short, it's about women's worth. There's nothing more fundamental than that."