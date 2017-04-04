Here's how top investor Navellier is profiting from Amazon's retailing dominance

Louis Navellier shared his market views in an exclusive interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."



On his top Amazon-related stock idea: "We like Packaging Corp. of America. PKG. Nice little dividend yield. Very smooth, steady sales and earnings growth," Navellier said. "They are benefiting immensely from online sales."



On a retailer he thinks is Amazon-proof: "That's Ulta Beauty. Their average customer is in their early 20s. Obviously they sell makeup. That's one of those things that's really hard to buy online," he said.



Navellier is the chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates. He uses quantitative analysis to find stocks that have strong sales and positive earnings outlooks with moderate valuation multiples.



