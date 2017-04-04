How much do you make?

In a culture that has become rife with oversharers — often in real time, over social media, and accompanied by a selfie — that's one question that's still taboo in polite company. But it shouldn't be — especially if we're ever going to tackle the stubborn gender wage gap that currently has women earning on average about 82 cents for every dollar a man makes, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an abysmal rate that drops even lower for black and Hispanic women.

There's certainly an argument that can be made for not divulging your salary in a status update on Facebook, but it doesn't make sense for companies who are doing right by workers to be so secretive about employee compensation. If the thought of divulging salary details internally makes upper management uncomfortable, then it's likely a sign that some changes should be made.

April 4 is Equal Pay Day, an annual occasion of collective hand wringing dating back to 1996. It's well intentioned, but all this talk isn't solving the problem.

In fact, last month the Institute for Women's Policy Research found that at the rate we're going, the gap won't close until the 23rd century.

In discussing the wage gap, we often hear a lot of rationalizing about why sexism isn't to blame, and how factors like women taking time off to have children, or working part time, are the real cause.