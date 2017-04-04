How to trade turbulence in the airline sector

The "Fast Money" traders discussed airline stocks on Tuesday, as the sector continues on a descent and lags behind the rest of the market.

The NYSE Arca Airline Index fell more than one percent on Tuesday and is down 3 percent in the last 3 months.

Trader Tim Seymour said the sector is trading negative because of the efficiency of the airlines and their lack of capacity discipline.

Trader Pete Najarian said the capacity issue is overplayed and said he likes Delta. He said he is waiting on a $50 price level. Shares of Delta closed at $45.11 on Tuesday.

Trader Steve Grasso said he likes Southwest because the company has fared well in the environment. Grasso said he would pick Delta and Spirit as plays for a possible recovery in the area.

