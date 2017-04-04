This IBM exec says great hires share one key trait — here's how to get it

Give your resume to Harriet Green, top IBM executive, and within a few seconds, she'll be able to tell if you have the trait she says makes for the best employees.
For Green, general manager of IBM Watson Internet of Things, it isn't about being the smartest or most experienced applicant, though she admits that's a plus.
Rather, it's about being the most eager to learn, and your resume makes it pretty easy to tell if you have that trait, Green says.
"One of the things that I'm looking for all the time is people who believe in lifetime learning," she tells CNBC. "I'm a deep studier of the CV or the resume."