This IBM exec says great hires share one key trait — here's how to get it

When reviewing a resume, Green examines the different positions a professional has held over the years. She then looks for differences between the various roles and what the individual has learned along the way.

"Has someone done the same job five times in different companies?" Green asks. "Or have they learned new skills?"

"If you've got people who love to learn," Green says, "then the challenges of change will be that much easier."

Here's how you can apply the executive's advice to your own career:

Highlight five or more of the skills you have on your resume, Green suggests. It's a great way to show employers not only the expertise you have, but the fact that you're willing to learn.

And in the longer term, when taking a new job or making a job change, don't just prioritize salary. Think about what you can learn, and who you can learn from, says former Google career coach Jenny Blake, who has helped more than 1,000 professionals advance their careers.

Google executive Peter Roper echoes this idea, saying that listing the skills you hope to gain throughout your career is one of two main ways to map out your career.