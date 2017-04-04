JPMorgan CEO Dimon annual letter celebrates 'more business-friendly environment' in US now

Though Dimon did not mention Trump anywhere in the 45-page missive that he delivers each April, some of the president's pet themes do appear.

For instance, he notes that the U.S. is "an exceptional country," but he delineates numerous areas where the country needs to improve. Among them are low wage growth, high health-care costs and overcrowded prisons.

Like Trump, he also bemoans the cost of U.S. wars and said the government taking over the student loan business has seen college debt soar from $200 billion to more than $900 billion.

As far as his own company goes, Dimon noted that all of JPMorgan's core businesses have gained market share over the year. He said he continues to favor buybacks as a way to boost share price, even though the current level represents double the stock's book value.

"We believe we have substantial opportunities in the decades ahead to drive organic growth in our company," Dimon said. "We have confidence in the underlying growth in the U.S. and global economies, which will fuel the growth in our customer base."

The bank also will be rolling out some new products.

Among them are the ability to do most banking on mobile devices, automated online advising (commonly referred to as robo -advisors) and a "more robust digital platform" for the corporate and investment banking arms as well as asset and wealth management.

In addition, he said the bank is rolling out more security protections for customers.