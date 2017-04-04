London finance workers to get desk champagne buttons in latest office development

The Japanese menu will be supplied by restaurant chain Sticks'n'Sushi, which will be based on the building's ground floor and will deliver to its various offices via a series of dumb waiter-style lifts.

The luxury block, owned by Enstar Capital, takes inspiration from the nearby celebrity hangout Bob Bob Ricard, which is also owned by the property development and investment group and features 'press for champagne' buttons at each table.

The development is the latest iteration of contemporary workspaces that seek to blend industries and cultivate creativity.

"It's a lifestyle office," Simon Lyons, chief executive of Enstar Capital, the property development and investment group behind the project told CNBC.

"The building's design gives staff the opportunity to host meetings in their offices and work later and more flexibly."

Private balconies and valet staff will also be available at 40 Beak Street. The development hopes to appeal to finance firms which Lyons says have been lured away from classic Mayfair offices and towards the "buzz" of Soho and its improved transport links.

