Car manufacturers, perhaps, hoped that these lower projections might lead to lower standards nationally. But in the waning days of the Obama administration, the EPA locked in the 2011 standards until 2025, a move some in the auto industry called political.



What's forgotten in the equation, however, is California, the nation's largest auto-buying market, which has long enforced even stricter auto standards, part of a move to combat the smog problems in Los Angeles and the rest of the California coastal cities. And just last week, the California Air Resources Board reaffirmed its most recent standards through 2025. Furthermore, 13 other states have implemented the state's standards.



Rescinding the current California Clean Cars waiver would be a dramatic shift in policy; such a move has no precedent. Even rejecting future waivers would be politically audacious — rejecting a state's desire to enforce its own, stricter environmental standard. No one has seriously placed that possibility on the table —yet.



EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, moreover, has been an advocate of state rights while Attorney General of the state of Oklahoma, and publicly stated that he's a proponent of states setting their own standards.



Complicating the situation even more is globalization.



Weakening the emission rules in the U.S. does nothing to achieve the common platforms and standards that make automakers better able to manage costs. Foreign auto companies already make cars to meet tougher emission standards across the global market.



Reversing our emissions rules runs the risks of driving a higher cost structure onto U.S. vehicles by bifurcating the standards between federal and state. Even more importantly, those foreign cars made in other parts of the world would be able to comply with stricter standards, making U.S.-built vehicles less competitive in the global markets. If our vehicles don't have the same kind of fuel efficiency than the cars they're competing against in other countries, they won't sell very well.



The foreign makers that are here in the U.S. would potentially take advantage of this, too. It's more likely that they'll bring better emissions technology over here, and then U.S. manufacturers will be more exposed to gas price spikes. Despite the critics, the reality in 2009, when gasoline was well over $3 per gallon, was that the high-mileage, hybrid Toyota Prius was flying off the dealer lots.



From a supplier's standpoint, foreign or domestic, the question is this: Do you think emission standards are going to be altered so much that it changes the OEM product programs, potentially delaying implementation of some of the technologies in new vehicle programs, such as hybrids, electrics or light-weighting?



Personally, I doubt that any new EPA rules will result in significant changes in new model timelines that have already been put in place.



Perhaps the industry should rethink this aggressive stance, put the brakes on their drive to lower emission standards and seek other avenues of support from the president.



Commentary by Daron Gifford, partner and automotive industry consulting leader at Plante Moran, an accounting firm and consultancy in Detroit.

