Apple just updated the Mac Pro for the first time since December 2013

Apple on Tuesday updated its Mac Pro, the tubular desktop computer that ships without a display, for the first time since December 2013.

The refresh was stuffed inside of bigger news that Apple is planning huge upgrades for the iMac and Mac Pro. Apple, in an interview with tech site Daring Fireball, explained that it will launch a new iMac this year and will launch a completely redesigned Mac Pro, with a new modular design, sometime next year.

In the meantime, the refreshed Mac Pro computers are launching today and include updated processors that will cater to professionals.

Apple's Mac Pro computers aren't cheap — they start at $2,999 and can easily approach $10,000 will all of the bells and whistles added.

They also don't offer some of the latest technologies that Apple has already added to its other computers, such as the new MacBook Pro or MacBook. Consumers will miss out on features like USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, for example, which means the computer won't support the LG UltraFine 5K display that Apple launched last year.

Apple's refreshed Mac Pro is available for order now, with deliveries expected as soon as April 7.