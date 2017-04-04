State Department delivers blunt response to North Korean missile launch

Pyongyang's latest display of aggression on Tuesday elicited a brusque, three-sentence statement from the State Department.

In response to news that the rogue nation fired another ballistic missile into the sea, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued the following statement: "North Korea launched yet another intermediate range ballistic missile. The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment."

Tuesday's incident follows a failed ballistic missile launch two weeks ago and March's test firing of four missiles towards Japan.

Washington's clipped tone drew surprise from various policy experts, including Hillary Clinton's foreign policy adviser during the 2016 presidential campaign.