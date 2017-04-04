NYSE's president: Trump views business as the solution, not the problem

President Donald Trump showed he views business as a solution, not a problem, New York Stock Exchange President Tom Farley said Tuesday.

"You really got the sense this morning that this government does not view business as a problem or the problem, but on the contrary views it as possibly the solution to many problems," Farley said on "Squawk Alley."

Trump held a town hall meeting Tuesday with about 50 business leaders at the White House to talk about different ways of improving the business climate.

Farley, who has served as NYSE president since 2014, said Tuesday he walked out of the meeting with a sense that the Trump administration had a lot of competence.

"They really focused on regulation ... What we could do to create a really business-friendly environment in this country as well as taxes and really emphasizing the importance of a lower tax rate," he said.

After the House Republicans' failed health-care bill last month, Trump said the administration would move on a plan to broadly cut taxes, a central promise by Trump during his presidential campaign.

During an Axios event in Washington last month, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will push for "comprehensive" tax reform by Congress' August recess.

Mnuchin said the objective for tax reform is a tax cut for the middle class, not the top 1 percent.