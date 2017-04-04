Pack your bags, airlines are adding more summer routes

With more people than ever expected to take a flight in the U.S. this spring, airlines are already gearing up for what they expect to be a busier summer travel season.

They're doing so by adding new routes and planning to send more planes along existing ones.

United Airlines, for example, is adding flights to 13 cities from its domestic hubs. Included in that expansion are new destinations like Columbia, Missouri, and Rochester, Minnesota.

Not to be outdone by its competitor, American Airlines is adding flights from its hubs to 26 cities. They include smaller destinations like Appleton, Wisconsin.

"The greatest strength of our network is our ability to connect small cities with large ones through service to or through our hubs," American's President Robert Isom said.