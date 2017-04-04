Real estate mogul: In the 90s, I looked for Starbucks; now I buy when I see this

His key to breaking out of that job and breaking into the real estate industry was finding an up-and-coming neighborhood right on the cusp of popularity.

Conlon began studying the zoning laws for one specific neighborhood and became an expert. When his neighborhood became popular, Conlon managed to make a name for himself and blow away his competition. He tells CNBC, "Your average broker was doing $2 million a year, I was like $100 million to $200 million."

So how did he manage to find that opportunity? Whether you are interested in real estate flipping or simply looking to buy a home, his advice can teach you what to look for.