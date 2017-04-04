Richmond Fed President Lacker says he was involved with Medley leak, announces immediate resignation

Lacker, who was not a voting member of the FOMC this year, previously said he planned to retire in October.

In his letter of resignation, Lacker admitted to speaking to an analyst at Medley Global Advisors regarding the September 2012 Fed meeting. Medley publishes analysis for hedge funds and asset managers and is owned by the Financial Times. Lacker said his actions violated Fed communications policies that prohibit "providing any profit-making person or organization with a prestige advantage over its competitors."

Lacker said he was asked by an analyst about an "important nonpublic detail" regarding the Federal Open Market Committee's policy options.

"Due to the highly confidential and sensitive nature of this information, I should have declined to comment and perhaps have ended the phone call," Lacker said. "Instead, I did not refuse or express my inability to comment and the interview continued."

In addition, Lacker said he was obligated to disclose that the analyst had confidential information, which he did not do.

Medley ultimately told clients in October 2012 that the Fed would initiate another leg of its monthly bond-buying program in December. The author of the note was Regina Schleiger, who added in the note that Fed members had been up after midnight preparing for the meeting, according to the New York Times.

The original Medley Global Advisors Report, Oct. 3, 2012: