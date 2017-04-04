St. Petersburg metro explosion could prompt tougher action on Kremlin dissenters

Russia President Vladimir Putin may be prepared to adopt an ever tougher stance against Kremlin protestors in the immediate aftermath of a deadly subway attack in St. Petersburg on Monday afternoon.

Authorities reported at least 50 people had been injured and 14 people were killed after an explosion between two underground metro stations in Russia's second-largest city on Monday.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev described the blast as a "terrorist attack." Although, an anti-terror investigation has been initiated, other potential causes are also being investigated.

The suspected suicide bomber is believed to have been a Kyrgyzstan native who had later obtained Russian citizenship, the central Asian country's security service said on Tuesday.

"The Kremlin has experienced two unexpected and jarring incidents in just over a week, and this could lead to action against dissent that is stronger than it would otherwise be," Eurasia Group analysts said in a note.

"Such action would add to U.S. and European governments' criticisms of the arrests that followed the 26 March protests."