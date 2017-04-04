Trump adviser Cohn touts Elon Musk's infrastructure solution: Tunnels

Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn said Elon Musk could build new infrastructure all over the United States.

Or, rather, beneath it.

At a White House town hall meeting for CEOs and business leaders on Tuesday, Cohn said he has been soliciting Musk for ideas on how to build new rails and roads for better transportation around the country.

And the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he can "tunnel the whole way," according to Cohn.

Musk first began discussing his tunneling project in December 2016, after saying that traffic was driving him "nuts."

Since then he has said he plans to start a separate company and develop machinery that can burrow underground at a faster pace than what's currently available. He even said he would name it "The Boring Company."

He has also been digging a tunnel under SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles, and, as Cohn says, has been at work on tunnels at other locations.

The logic behind the goal is this: Musk says tunneling into the Earth solves the problem posed by the congestion created in dense cities with tall buildings and limited street space.