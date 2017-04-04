Stocks trade mixed as Wall Street remains cautious ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

    ×

    U.S. equities traded mostly lower on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of an important meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 20 points, with Goldman Sachs and McDonald's contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.25 percent, with energy and financials lagging. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.1 percent.

    Xi and Trump will meet Thursday and Friday at Mar-a-Lago. Last week, Trump said via Twitter the meeting would not be easy because "we can't have massive trade deficits … and job losses."

    "While the fanatical optimism over Trump's proposed fiscal policies boosting U.S. growth has fueled the phenomenal stock market rally, the rising protectionist fears and concealed concerns over the pro-growth agenda falling short of expectations could catalyze an unexpected selloff," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

    Trade — specifically fair U.S. trade — was one of the Trump's campaign pillars, as he promised the U.S. would renegotiate trade deals he considered to be unfair. The administration has already moved forward to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

    The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in February to $43.56 billion, the Commerce Department said. Economists expected it to have narrowed to $44.8 billion from a five-year high.

    Other data released Tuesday included factory orders for February, which rose 1 percent, in line with expectations.

    "There has been this undercurrent in the market about whether the economy is softening," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. She also said investors are growing wary about the timing of Trump's proposed tax reforms.

    "The president said he was going to move toward tax reform, but now he's talking about health care" again, she said.

    The possibility of tax reform coming from the new administration has been at the crux of the stock market's rally since the U.S. election. That said, the three major indexes have remained in a tight range recently, as Treasurys regained ground.

    U.S. Treasury yields traded mostly lower, with the benchmark 10-year note yield near 2.33 percent —around the lower end of its year-long range — and the two-year note yield around 1.23 percent.

    10-year yield in 2017

    Source: FactSet

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    10:00 a.m. Factory orders

    4:30 p.m. Fed Gov. Daniel Tarullo

    Wednesday

    8:15 a.m. ADP payrolls

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM non-manufacturing

    2:00 p.m. Fed minutes

    Thursday

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    Friday

    8:30 a.m. Employment report

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    12:15 p.m. New York Fed's Dudley speaks on financial regulation

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

