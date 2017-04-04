Stocks trade mixed as Wall Street remains cautious ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

U.S. equities traded mostly lower on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of an important meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 20 points, with Goldman Sachs and McDonald's contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.25 percent, with energy and financials lagging. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.1 percent.

Xi and Trump will meet Thursday and Friday at Mar-a-Lago. Last week, Trump said via Twitter the meeting would not be easy because "we can't have massive trade deficits … and job losses."

"While the fanatical optimism over Trump's proposed fiscal policies boosting U.S. growth has fueled the phenomenal stock market rally, the rising protectionist fears and concealed concerns over the pro-growth agenda falling short of expectations could catalyze an unexpected selloff," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

Trade — specifically fair U.S. trade — was one of the Trump's campaign pillars, as he promised the U.S. would renegotiate trade deals he considered to be unfair. The administration has already moved forward to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.