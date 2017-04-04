US Treasurys edge higher as investors focus on data, auctions

    ×

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Tuesday morning as investors await fresh economic data and auctions.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.3265 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9603 percent.

    Tuesday will see Treasury auctions of $55 billion of 4-week bills.

    Tuesday will see trade deficit data for February released at 8.30 a.m ET. Economists expect it to have narrowed in February to $44.8 billion from a five-year high of $48.5 billion. These are not typical market-moving data, but market participants will keep an eye on them because of Trump's meeting with the Chinese premier.

    Elsewhere, U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo is due to speak at Princeton on Tuesday on his penultimate day at the U.S. central bank.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.79 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.64 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.93 a barrel, down 0.62 percent.

    Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as investors eyed a seemingly relentless uptick in US drilling activity.

    --- Fred Imbert contributed to this report

