US Treasurys edge higher as investors focus on data, auctions

Tuesday will see trade deficit data for February released at 8.30 a.m ET. Economists expect it to have narrowed in February to $44.8 billion from a five-year high of $48.5 billion. These are not typical market-moving data, but market participants will keep an eye on them because of Trump's meeting with the Chinese premier.



Elsewhere, U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo is due to speak at Princeton on Tuesday on his penultimate day at the U.S. central bank.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.79 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.64 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.93 a barrel, down 0.62 percent.

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as investors eyed a seemingly relentless uptick in US drilling activity.

--- Fred Imbert contributed to this report