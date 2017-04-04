Watch: Trump speaks at North America's Building Trades Unions event

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to speak publicly for the second time Tuesday at the North American Building Trades Unions legislative conference.

Trump will likely address his promises to boost American manufacturing and promote new infrastructure projects.

In a town hall with CEOs earlier in the day, Trump touted his pledges to reduce regulations on businesses and encourage companies to make new investments in the United States.

