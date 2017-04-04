Why the rise of autonomous machines could help workers, according to robotics CEO

Singaporean autonomous technology firm SESTO Robotics is stepping up its game as it launches the latest model of its Automated Guide Vehicles (AGVs).

Called the SESTO 300, the AGVs are customized mobile robots created specifically for the manufacturing industry to fulfill logistical roles. The company, which was spun-off earlier this year as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singaporean engineering firm HOPE Technik, announced the new product Tuesday at the Manufacturing Technology Asia conference.

SESTO Robotics CEO and co-founder of HOPE Technik, Michael Leong, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that automation "is a direction that [Singapore] is moving along as the population gets more well-educated."