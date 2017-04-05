A fashion expert shows us 3 appropriate ways to wear that casual dress to work

Wouldn't it be great to show up to work everyday like Olivia Pope from "Scandal," donning expertly tailored pantsuits and straight-off-the-runway dresses?

There wouldn't be much — if anything — left to purchase any other clothes. And you probably wouldn't be able to afford rent.

While I've invested in a few key items, such as a fitted blazer and a few pairs of work pants, I realized that there's only so many times in a week that I can repeat the same staples. Plus, I had a number of casual clothes just sitting in my closet. Figuring out how to style them appropriately for work could save me money and give me more options.

I asked a fashion expert to weigh in on how to dress up casual items, like a summer dress, for the office.