VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

A fashion expert shows us 3 appropriate ways to wear that casual dress to work

Easy ways to make your casual clothes appropriate for the office
Easy ways to make your casual clothes appropriate for the office   

Wouldn't it be great to show up to work everyday like Olivia Pope from "Scandal," donning expertly tailored pantsuits and straight-off-the-runway dresses?

There wouldn't be much — if anything — left to purchase any other clothes. And you probably wouldn't be able to afford rent.

While I've invested in a few key items, such as a fitted blazer and a few pairs of work pants, I realized that there's only so many times in a week that I can repeat the same staples. Plus, I had a number of casual clothes just sitting in my closet. Figuring out how to style them appropriately for work could save me money and give me more options.

I asked a fashion expert to weigh in on how to dress up casual items, like a summer dress, for the office.

Tiffany Yannetta, shopping director at Racked.com and CNBC reporter Marguerite Ward.
CNBC
Tiffany Yannetta, shopping director at Racked.com and CNBC reporter Marguerite Ward.

"You want to be able to walk into a room and feel really comfortable," says Tiffany Yannetta, shopping director at Racked.com. "That's the most important thing."

Here are her top three tips:

1. Make sure you're comfortable wearing the dress to work

Women should wear whatever they feel most comfortable in. You don't want to be bothered worrying about whether a dress feels too short or too tight at work. I've been there, and it chips at your confidence, which is important to have at the office.

This doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style or hide yourself to fit outdated rules that your middle school enforced. It just means, don't wear something you could wear to a nightclub.

Avoid dresses made of jersey or other super thin material, as well as any that have a really low cut in the front or back, Yannetta says.

2. Pair it with a professional shoe and belt

Since you're working with a casual dress, you want to dress it up with with a pair of nice shoes.

"A closed-toe flat or professional heels are great options," she says.

Adding a belt is also a good way to give a casual dress more polish.

3. Top if off with a blazer

There's a reason a fitted and well-made blazer is the piece of clothing every professional should invest in. It makes any outfit look more put-together, including a casual dress.

"It's such an easy way to elevate an outfit," Yannetta says.

Now what about wearing leggings or jeans to work? Check out Yannetta's advice

Can you wear leggings to work? A fashion expert weights in
Can you wear leggings to work? A fashion expert weighs in   

Video by Nathan Bickell

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...