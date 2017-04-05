ADP jobs data and the Fed could push Wall Street off the fence

President Donald Trump meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House today, after meeting with Egypt's president on Monday. Trump hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago tomorrow. (USA Today)

North Korea fired a ballistic missile today, the latest provocation ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi. Trump is expected to lean on the Chinese leader to help deal with Pyongyang's arms program. (Reuters)

Trump condemned a deadly suspected chemical attack in Syria, pinning the massacre on Syria's president. Russia said the gas leaked from a rebel weapons depot after Syrian government airstrikes. The U.N. Security Council called an emergency meeting for today.

The terror group ISIS in new audio released called President Trump an Arabic term that means "idiot" and said he doesn't know anything about Islam, according to various translations. (NBC News)

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice has flatly denied that she sought to improperly "unmask" Trump campaign officials whose conversations were caught on surveillance by U.S. intelligence services. (NBC News)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week despite Democratic efforts to block him. McConnell said Republicans have the votes to change the rules if Democrats filibuster. (NBC News)

As GOP leaders scramble to salvage their health-care plan, a new Kaiser Family Foundation poll shows a whopping 75 percent of Americans, including a majority of Republicans surveyed, want the White House to make Obamacare work. (CNBC)

In a management shakeup, McDonald's (MCD) is replacing its U.S. marketing chief, U.S. menu chief, and head of its U.S. digital unit. CEO Steve Easterbrook is in the midst of a turnaround plan. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) signed a $50 million deal to stream the National Football League's Thursday night games for this coming season. That's five times what Twitter (TWTR) paid for the rights last season. (Recode)