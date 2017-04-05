After-hours buzz: BBBY, YUMC, MDT

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond popped 4 percent in extending trading Wednesday after the company reported earnings above expectations. The home goods retailer reported earnings of $1.84 per share versus $1.77 per share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue also exceeded expectations coming in at $3.53 billion, while $3.50 billion was expected. The company also said it is raising its dividend to 15 cents from 13 cents.

Yum China shares skyrocketed 11 percent after the company beat earnings expectations. The fast-food restaurant operator reported earnings of 44 cents per share versus 38 cents per share expected by Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company slightly beat revenue expectations, reporting $1.28 billion of revenue versus $1.27 billion of revenue expected by the Street, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Medtronic jumped over 1 percent after the medical device company announced positive results in a study for its HVAD system as a destination or long-term therapy for patients needing heart pumps. Medtronic said in a company press release, "while the trial did not meet its primary endpoint (all neurologic events at 12 months), secondary results showed that 76.4 percent of patients receiving the HVAD System were alive on the originally implanted device and free of disabling stroke, compared to 66.9 percent of patients in the control arm."