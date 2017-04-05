Self-made millionaire: Here's how yelling at work can cost you

When Chicago house-flipper Bryan Sonn got mad, he got loud. He yelled, swore and sometimes even punched a hole in a wall if he wasn't happy with the construction on his properties.

"If I didn't like something the guys were doing, I would just take a hammer and put a hole in it and say, 'Now you have to fix it,'" Sonn tells real estate mogul Sean Conlon on the CNBC show, "The Deed: Chicago."

Conlon, the host of the series, could relate: "I used to be a lunatic. I would scream and shout at people."