Bond prices drop as investors wait for the latest Fed meeting minutes

Treasury yields have been trending lower since mid-March. However, strategists have said bonds were overbought, and yields broke a downtrend Tuesday morning, as President Trump met at the White House with CEOs to discuss deregulation, infrastructure and other topics.

Strategists also say it's possible the yield could break below 2 percent again, if there is no new strength in economic data or some form of cooperation among lawmakers emerges. The latter could drive it back toward 2.5 percent.

On the data front, Wednesday will see the ADP payrolls data at 8:15 a.m. ET. It is expected to show 180,000 jobs were created in March. At 9:45 a.m., we'll have the final March reading for services PMI; the previous reading was 52.9. Also, at 10 a.m. we'll have the Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index results, which is expected to come in at 57, compared to February's 57.6.

We'll also have the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting. Traders will be watching the minutes to see what the Fed has to say about its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $54.63 a barrel on Wednesday, up more than 0.8 percent, while U.S. crude was around $51.48 a barrel, up around 1 percent.

