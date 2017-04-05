Bond prices drop as investors wait for the latest Fed meeting minutes

    ×

    Scott Olson | Getty Images

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday as investors looked towards the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was higher at around 2.364 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.999 percent.

    Treasury yields have been trending lower since mid-March. However, strategists have said bonds were overbought, and yields broke a downtrend Tuesday morning, as President Trump met at the White House with CEOs to discuss deregulation, infrastructure and other topics.

    Strategists also say it's possible the yield could break below 2 percent again, if there is no new strength in economic data or some form of cooperation among lawmakers emerges. The latter could drive it back toward 2.5 percent.

    On the data front, Wednesday will see the ADP payrolls data at 8:15 a.m. ET. It is expected to show 180,000 jobs were created in March. At 9:45 a.m., we'll have the final March reading for services PMI; the previous reading was 52.9. Also, at 10 a.m. we'll have the Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index results, which is expected to come in at 57, compared to February's 57.6.

    We'll also have the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting. Traders will be watching the minutes to see what the Fed has to say about its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $54.63 a barrel on Wednesday, up more than 0.8 percent, while U.S. crude was around $51.48 a barrel, up around 1 percent.

    —CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report

