Cooperman on Trump: The market is acting like it's being run by capitalists

Hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman told CNBC on Wednesday the market is acting like it is being run by a bunch of capitalists.
"The most thoughtful people are not thrilled about the style of the president but they are very thrilled, myself included, regarding his economic ideas," the chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors said on "Halftime Report."
Cooperman said President Donald Trump has appointed many sane people to this Cabinet, and the ideas of repatriation, lower corporate tax rates and rebuilding infrastructure resonate well with the public.