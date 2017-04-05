Ebay founder pledges $100 million to fight ‘fake news’

The billionaire founder of eBay is to donate $100 million to support investigative journalism and counter the rise of 'fake news'.
In his latest philanthropic venture, Pierre Omidyar has set his sights on fighting misinformation and hate speech which he says have led to a "global trust deficit" and increased division between governments and society.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the group behind the uncovering of the Panama Papers last year, will be among the independent and investigative media outlets to receive funding over the next three years.
The ICIJ will receive up to $4.5 million to expand its investigative reporting. Alianza Latinoamericana para la Tecnologia Civica (ALTEC), a project designed to promote civic engagement and transparency in Latin America, and The Anti-Defamation Legue (ADL), the world's leading anti-Semitism organization, are among others so far announced to receive funding.