Ebay founder pledges $100 million to fight ‘fake news’

The funds will be provided through the Omidyar Network, the philanthropic investment firm founded by Omidyar and his wife in 2004. It has so far committed more than $1 billion to good causes, including $220 million towards a Government & Citizen Engagement initiative which aims to drive accountability and transparency within government.

"Across the world, we see a worrying resurgence of authoritarian politics that is undermining progress towards a more open and inclusive society," stated Omidyar Network Managing Partner Matt Bannick.

"A lack of government responsiveness and a growing distrust in institutions, especially the media, are eroding trust. Increasingly, facts are being devalued, misinformation spread, accountability ignored, and channels that give citizens a voice withdrawn.

"These trends cannot become the norm, and we must protect the principles of openness, participation, and accountability. These are the foundations of a healthy democratic society."

The recent emergence of corruption scandals within governments from Brazil to France and accusation and growing accusations against mainstream media outlets by governing bodies have led to growing mistrust within the public. The 2017 Edelman Trust Barometer suggests that citizens living within two thirds of the world's major economies have trust levels of less than 50 percent in their country's mainstream institutions.

"At a time when autocrats, demagogues, criminals, dodgy businessmen, and other shady characters are seeking to enrich and empower themselves at the expense of society, it is more important than ever that journalists can remain the world's independent eyes and ears, and root out corruption and wrongdoing," said Gerard Ryle, director of the ICIJ.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.