    European markets seen higher; traders digest Trump speech; NKorea missile test in focus

    Bourses in Europe are set to start Wednesday on a positive footing after U.S. President Trump renewed his promises that he will slash with financial regulation.

    The FTSE 100 is seen 18 points higher at 7,333; the German DAX is set to begin 14 points higher at 12,291 and the CAC 40 is expected to start 11 points higher at 5,103.

    Investors are looking at U.S.-China relations with both leaders scheduled to meet Thursday at Mar-a-Lago. Trade is set to feature in their discussions as well as relations with North Korea. On Wednesday, the latter conducted another ballistic missile test that landed in the Sea of Japan.

    Meanwhile, investors are digesting remarks made by Trump on financial regulation. He pledged Tuesday "to do a major haircut on Dodd-Frank" – a set of rules introduced in the wake of the financial crisis. On Tuesday, lawmakers began a second attempt to replace Obamacare.

    In Europe, candidates for the upcoming French presidential election had their second televised debate, in which the independent frontrunner Emmanuel Macron clearly clashed with the far-right leader Marine Le Pen over the European Union.

    Oil prices move higher 

    Oil prices jumped on Wednesday on indications of a gradual tightening in the market. Brent crude traded at $54.48 a barrel, 0.57 percent higher, and WTI was sold at $51.38, 0.69 percent higher.

    In terms of data, the euro zone will see final PMI services figures for March at 9 a.m. London time.

