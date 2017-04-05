It's a different world from his childhood — and miles away from that fateful day when he was arrested as a 19-year-old college dropout with about $20,000 in loans.

"One of the biggest turning points of my life was facing the reality that your choices can determine your future," said Walton.

"It really opened my eyes to realize I didn't want to be someone who was struggling, living out in the streets," he said.

Here's how Walton turned his life around after one of the darkest periods in his life.